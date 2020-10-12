Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: will the debut date come out next December?

It’s been several months now Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 has returned to be part of the myth after the debut date of the last film of tetralogy was postponed due to the New Coronavirus. In the meantime, various speculations have continued unabated alongside a huge promotional campaign.

While the franchise is strengthening through large collaborations with market giants, including OPPO and the cosmetics company KATE, the latest feature film by Rebuild of Evangelion continues to be talked about. Recently, in fact, a particular detail hidden in the press release issued by Hideaki Anno, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the series, had the opportunity to discuss the dedicated community as it seemed to confirm an overall duration of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 of 6 hours.

Despite Studio Khara later denied a similar length, the company has not yet lifted reservations regarding the film’s debut date on the big screen. However, it seems that some news are destined to arrive around December 4 as the studio has announced the return of the first three films in the 4D formula. Could the company finally release a new promotional trailer and the highly anticipated definitive debut date in the coming months? We just have to wait until the first days of December to discover the fate of a film which, in light of the facts, will be released in 2021.

And you, instead, what do you expect on December 4th? Let us know with a comment below.