Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: what if there were actually more "Asuka"? A theory tries to explain it

Just a few days ago we passed the date originally scheduled for the debut of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, the last film of Studio Khara's tetralogy that would have finally ended – or ajar – a story that has lasted for 14 years now. Either way, let's try to clarify Asuka's role in a new and fascinating theory.

Although the latest Rebuild of Evangelion movie is still undated, as the latest trailer uploaded on the web certifies, fans have been building hypotheses and theories for one of the most intriguing and famous stories for over 10 years now animation industry. Anyway, this reflection on Asuka's character is turned through the pages of the portal of Otaku Usa Magazine, traceable through the link to the source. In the present case, there is talk of presence of at least 4 different Asuka.

Incidentally, Shikinami and Soryu are two totally distinct people, as the tetralogy suggests, then the presence of further personalities of the iconic 02 pilot could not be excluded. In particular, the theory emerged for the first time with the debut of the short film entitled "Until You Come to me", in which Studio Khara showed the line-up of Asuka in her key moments: the first appearance in NGE, his state of hospitalization, in the first two films of the Rebuild and, finally, with the bandage on the left eye.

Imagining that the last two are basically the same person, this hypothesis therefore states that each of these personalities is none other than a different entity of Asukawhether it be multiple personalities or clones. We know that the director did not have any problems using this last possibility with Rei, and it cannot be excluded a priori that the 02 driver may have been subjected to something similar. In this regard, this could also indicate the presence of yet another version of Asuka in the fourth and final film.

In any case, we want to remind you, these are nothing but speculations on the subject, albeit particularly fascinating. And you, instead, what do you think of this theory? Let us know with a comment below.