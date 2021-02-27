Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time will premiere in March

On the official site for the multimedia franchise of Neon Genesis Evangelion it was revealed that the fourth and final film in the film project Rebuild of Evangelion, titled Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, has dated its premiere in theaters in Japan for next March 8. The ad included a new commercial that had previously been leaked.

The film will last 154 minutes (2 hours and 34 minutes), being officially the longest film produced in this franchise, not counting the compilations. Finally, this film was scheduled to premiere on January 23 in Japan, however, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on production, it was indefinitely delayed.

Cast of you

Megumi Ogata como Shinji Ikari.

Megumi Hayashibara como Rei Ayanami.

Yuko Miyamura como Asuka Langley Shikinami.

Kotono Mitsuishi como Misato Katsuragi.

Fumihiko Tachiki como Gendou Ikari.

Yuriko Yamaguchi como Ritsuko Akagi.

Maaya Sakamoto como Mari Illustrious Makinami.

Production team

Hideaki Anno is in charge of the direction of the feature film in Studio Khara , In collaboration with Hiroyasu Kobayashi , Mahiro Maeda Y Daisuke Onizuka .

Takeishi Honda is in charge of the animation direction.

Yutaka Izubuchi is in charge of character design.

Shirou Sagisu is in charge of the composition of the soundtrack.

Sinopsis de Neon Genesis Evangelion

In 2015, the world is on the brink of destruction. The last hope of humanity resides in the hands of NERV, a special agency under the command of the United Nations, and its Evangelions, giant robots capable of defeating the Angels who announce the ruin of the Earth. Gendou Ikari, head of the organization, is looking for compatible pilots who can synchronize with the Evangelions and bring out their true potential.

Aiding in this defensive effort are talented strategist Misato Katsuragi, head of Tactical Operations, and Ritsuko Akagi, chief scientist. Face to face with his father for the first time in years, the life of the 14-year-old boy, Shinji Ikari, has to change irreversibly when he is taken to the NERV facilities and discovers his heartbreaking destiny: he must become the pilot of the Evangelion Unit. -01 with the fate of humanity in his hands.

Source: Comic Natalie

(c) Color