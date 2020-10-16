Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: the new trailer reveals the official release date

It started with Neon Genesis Evangelion, a Hideaki Anno TV series that found itself struggling with unexpected popularity. Then came the films Death & Rebirth and The End of Evangelion, but they weren’t enough. Thus began the Rebuild project that has accompanied us from 2007 to today. But all of that it will end in 2021 with Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0.

After the postponement for Coronavirus in April, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 was left without a fixed release date for a full six months. Meanwhile Hideaki Anno and the Khara studio continued to publish new information in a siphoned way, including slightly modified teasers and comments from the production. The new trailer released during the Italian night, however, took Evangelion fans by surprise who finally now know when the film will be released in Japan.

The new trailer of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 takes us back to that sci-fi and philosophical world that has accompanied us for many years. In the various scenes we see the trio of protagonists formed by Shinji Ikari, Rei Ayanami and Asuka Soryu Langley together with the other characters. Between images tinged with red and the famous Eva robots, the trailer runs until, at the end, it reveals the long-awaited information: Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 will arrive on January 23, 2021 in Japanese cinemas.

Above you can see the video that will bring the world of Evangelion to the end. Shortly before the debut of the new film, the first three Rebuild of Evangelion 4D films will be released in theaters in Japan.