Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: the film has been postponed for Coronavirus

Stop and postponements are flocking to Japanese announcements. In recent days, in fact, we have witnessed a large number of declarations where the souls of the spring period were postponed to a later date. Unfortunately for fans, the the same fate also affected Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, whose fate was made known today.

The Khara study made it known via Twitter that Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 will be postponed until a later date due to the ongoing pandemic that is affecting Japan more and more, leading to the extension of the state of emergency. Initially scheduled for June 27, 2020, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 no longer has a date, having been postponed indefinitely. More information will undoubtedly be revealed once the pandemic has subsided.

On the occasion of the postponement was also revealed a new key visual that you can see at the bottom. In this case we see a railway journey but for the first time we notice in small, under the logo at the bottom, the writing "Thrice upon a time", the meaning of which is not yet known. Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is the final film of the saga of Neon Genesis Evangelion and it was therefore a highly anticipated project from all over the title fandom. A few weeks ago, Shinji's voice actress had revealed the status of the film.