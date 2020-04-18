Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 shares a new poster and announces its title

Share it:

Fans of Evangelion, the legendary anime of Gainax created by Hideaki Anno, they have already lost count of how long they have been waiting for the premiere of the fourth film of Rebuild of Evangelion. After announcing its delay a few days ago, those responsible for the feature film have decided to show a new promotional image and reveal its full title.

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time will be its title, a name that pays homage to James P. Hogan's eponymous novel, published in 1980. This science fiction work covers topics such as time travel, possible clue to what we see in the plot of this new installment of Rebuild of Evangelion.

This fourth film would bring us to the end of the new series of feature films that have been created to tell a new story, since the events are quite different from the original television series. It seems that this outcome he is making himself wait more than necessary, something that begins to despair all fans.

The poster shared by the official Evangelion Twitter account shows us the well-known station of Tokyo-3 already Shinji Ikari in the middle of the tracks. In addition, the phrase "Bye-bye all of Evangelion" also appears, indicating that we will know the end of this story again, will it be as surreal as the end that we were previously shown? Being Evangelion, I would be disappointed if it wasn't.

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 There is still no release date, since its release, previously scheduled for summer, has suffered a foreseeable delay due to the health crisis that has caused the coronavirus. However, the franchise has continued to launch merchandise these days, specifically a series of Tamagotchis that Bandai will put on sale, with the colors of each of the protagonists.