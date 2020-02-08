Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is getting closer and closer to completion

Share it:

Neon Genesis Evangelion has captured whole fronds of spectators over the years. In the 1990s, the Gainax studio created a work that would later become a cult, but is now about to end. In fact, the film Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, the final phase of the historic saga, is scheduled for June 2020.

Despite the problems between Gainax and the Khara studio, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is in production and without too many problems. To confirm the progress is also Megumi Ogata, voice actress who via Twitter warned the fans of the point where the staff arrived.

With the tweet at the bottom, Ogata shared some texts with the lines, communicating to all Neon Genesis Evangelion fans that the dubbing of the film is in the final stage. In detail, the three quarters of the bars of the film are complete, therefore only the final phase is missing. We are therefore now at last bars for Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, which will be in Japanese cinemas within five months. Are you anxious to see how the world of Angels will end?

Neon Genesis Evangelion is an animated TV series that debuted in 1995, based on a mecha universe full of wars and philosophies. After the anime that followed the adventures of Shinji Ikari, several films also arrived.