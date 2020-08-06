Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Hideaki Anno introduces a new unit, here is the Eva mk.10

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Just when the debut of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 finally seemed reality, after years and years of suffering waiting, a pandemic forced the postponement of the film to a date to be set. However, even this year, Hideaki Anno has not stopped as usual to tease the entire community linked to the franchise with mysterious details.

Even if the works for Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 seem to be definitively finished, Khara study has not yet released any official date for the debut of the final film of the tetralogy of the Rebuild of Evangelion. However, the director did not remain with his hands in his pockets, continuing to support the project remotely through rumors and clues. The last of which came on the occasion of Bonbori Matsuri of Kamakura, which heralds the arrival of a new unit.

For the uninitiated, in fact, Anno participates every year in the aforementioned event with its own lantern in which it inserts an original illustration. The sketch attached this year, however, takes fans by surprise as it silently presents theEva mark 10. In this regard, it is interesting to note the appearance of the sub-title again "Thrice Upon a Time", perhaps in reference to the historic science fiction novel by James P. Hogan focused on time travel.

Is there a connection between the novel and the film? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.