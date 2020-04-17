Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Hideaki Anno comments on the postponement of the film in a personal letter

Share it:

The franchise of Neon Genesis Evangelion it has gone through all the colors throughout its history, both in the early years of production and at the height of its success. The cause of the numerous postponements, in fact, has often been attributed to the troubled life of its director, Hideaki Anno, and to his depression.

This time, however, the director is exempt from any fault since the postponement of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 It was just a matter of time. With the threat of Coronavirus always lurking, and a debut date of the film no longer so remote, June 27, 2020, it was necessary that Khara study take steps to avoid distribution below expectations. In fact, in the morning, the production confirmed that the film was postponed to a later date.

Although the work for the latest Rebuild feature film is now complete, we will have to wait a little longer before we can admire the long-awaited conclusion. However, the referral was accompanied by a letter written by Hideaki Anno in person who follows:

"I would like to express my deepest condolences to all those who have suffered from Covid-19. And I would also like to express my gratitude and respect for the health professionals and their team who are fighting on the front lines. I am truly sorry having to keep you waiting, especially after 8 years of waiting, due to a situation that is unprecedented in history. The world is facing a hard period but I will put it all together with you with an "indomitable and unyielding spirit". Thank you ".

