Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Demon Slayer challenge: Infinity Train: will it be the most watched movie ever?

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is one of the most anticipated films in the world of animation, a project that has been waiting for its release on the big screen for years to finish one of the most enigmatic and controversial tetralogies of Japanese culture. For this, his debut could open a new page in the history of cinema.

While Demon Slayer continues to collect frightening numbers in the midst of a global pandemic, a symptom of the great popularity of the franchise Koyoharu Gotouge at home, Hideaki Anno is almost ready to return to the big screen with his latest effort that will finally conclude the Rebuild of Evangelion cycle. In this regard, we remind you that the new trailer for Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 has been available for a few weeks, promising the debut of the film on January 23, 2021.

In the meantime, the official website of the film has been updated with the list of cinemas on national soil that will broadcast the highly anticipated feature film. The list, among other things still subject to updates, it consists of 345 rooms, more or less the same as the current Demon Slayer: Infinity Train distribution. Furthermore, the number of theaters is far greater than those reserved for the three previous films of the saga, 85, 120 and 224 respectively. Studio Khara and Hideaki Anno intend to get serious and challenge not only the sequel to Demon Slayer but the world of Japanese cinema and climb the charts of the most viewed films in Japan.

And you, on the other hand, what do you expect from this debut, will it be a triumph? Let us know with a comment below.