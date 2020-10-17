Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Asuka and Mari’s new plugsuits unveiled

The troubled history of the production of cinematic tetralogy linked to Hideaki Anno’s masterpiece has taught us not to have too many illusions, especially in terms of dates. Still, we can only hope that the new debut date of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is actually respected, Coronavirus permitting.

That’s right, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 will be released on January 23, 2021. After an extremely fluctuating 2020, Hideaki Anno has taken on the honor of starting a new year through one of the most anticipated productions of Japanese animation. Anyway, we won’t have to wait long to put a point, or yet another question mark, on the most discussed tetralogy of the anime scene.

For the occasion Studio Khara has even released a new promotional trailer which, in addition to intriguing the viewer for a possible Fifth Impact, showed the new plugsuits from Mari and Asuka. Abandoning the canonical bright and gaudy colors, the production opted for a total white stained by RGB liveries that broke the community in two regarding the appreciation of the new battle suit.

And you, instead, what do you think of the color of the new plugsuit, does it suit Asuka and Mari?