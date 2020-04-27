Entertainment

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: an official collaboration with the famous Fender guitars has started

April 27, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a universally recognized franhcise, a brand so famous that even outside Japan it has acquired a significant importance. Just think, in this regard, of the media fuss raised by the distribution of the series on Netflix.

Hideaki Anno's masterpiece is one of the most iconic souls of an increasingly popular and appreciated culture around the world. With time, in fact, the work has become an icon at hometo the point that today Evangelion is a real pillar of the animation industry. This popularity also boasts an unimaginable economic importance, with some of the most peculiar collaborations between the anime market and some very famous companies, such as the partnership with Honda Civic.

The latest of these collaborations, however, is signed "Fender", or one of the most famous brands in the world regarding the construction of guitars, basses and instruments inherent in the musical world, as well as the guitarist's darlings Jimi Hendrix. On the occasion of the next release of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, recently postponed to a later date, the company will sell limited edition Asuka-themed Telecasters, which you can admire in the first concepts at the bottom of the news.

READ:  Video Game 'Ninja' Mix up with the Microsoft's Mixee

At the moment there is no information on the price and the release date, except for a generic "2020". And you, instead, what do you think of this partnership? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.