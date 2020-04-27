Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: an official collaboration with the famous Fender guitars has started

Share it:

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a universally recognized franhcise, a brand so famous that even outside Japan it has acquired a significant importance. Just think, in this regard, of the media fuss raised by the distribution of the series on Netflix.

Hideaki Anno's masterpiece is one of the most iconic souls of an increasingly popular and appreciated culture around the world. With time, in fact, the work has become an icon at hometo the point that today Evangelion is a real pillar of the animation industry. This popularity also boasts an unimaginable economic importance, with some of the most peculiar collaborations between the anime market and some very famous companies, such as the partnership with Honda Civic.

The latest of these collaborations, however, is signed "Fender", or one of the most famous brands in the world regarding the construction of guitars, basses and instruments inherent in the musical world, as well as the guitarist's darlings Jimi Hendrix. On the occasion of the next release of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, recently postponed to a later date, the company will sell limited edition Asuka-themed Telecasters, which you can admire in the first concepts at the bottom of the news.

At the moment there is no information on the price and the release date, except for a generic "2020". And you, instead, what do you think of this partnership? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below.