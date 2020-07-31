Evan Rachel Wood and Gina Rodriguez shine in the Kajillionaire trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"We can only be what we are" we hear an impressive Evan Rachel Wood say in the trailer for Kajillionaire, the highly acclaimed film at the last edition of the Sundance Film Festival. Let's see it together.

The indie comedy written and directed by Miranda July, the director of Me and You and Everyone We Know, can boast an exceptional cast: together with the already mentioned Evan Rachel Wood there will in fact be Gina Rodriguez (Jane The Virgin), while in the role of the parents of the character of Wood we have Debra Winger (Desire for Tenderness) and Richard Jenkins (Burn After Reading), and this would really be enough to put it on the watchlist.

But if you are still not convinced, then here is the official trailer of Kajillionaire that you find at the top of the news, and the synopsis of the film: "Scam artists Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) have spent 26 years teaching their daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), how to deceive, deceive, cheat and steal whenever the opportunity presents itself . During a rather hasty and desperate blow, they manage to persuade a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) to join them, only to see their world completely upset by his arrival".

Among the producers of the film distributed by Focus Pictures also Annapurna Pictures, together with Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B, the production company of Brad Pitt who also collaborated at 12 years as a slave and Moonlight.

Kajillionaire will debut on September 18 in the United States.