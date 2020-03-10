Entertainment

Eva Green confirms that she will not be in 'Doctor Strange 2'

March 9, 2020
Lisa Durant
Eva Green He has denied the rumors that were looming over her and his presence in 'Doctor Strange 2'. In recent weeks he had been saying that the actress of 'Penny Dreadful' was in talks to join the sequel to the Great Sorcerer Marvelita who embodies Benedict Cumberbatch to be nothing less than the protagonist villain, Nightmare.


Yes, it sounded wonderful. But unfortunately the actress has just confirmed in an interview that it is only a rumor. Talking with Total Film Green flatly denied his presence on the tape. "Me? Not that I know. Not at all" the actress replied when the magazine asked about her presence in 'Doctor Strange: In the multiverse of madness'.

She may not be but Nightmare He remains one of the villains with the most votes to appear in the sequel. This is one of the most enigmatic and powerful enemies of Doctor Strange in the comics. In addition, this villain could be the perfect union to provoke the jump of Scarlet Witch to the tape, which we already know is something that is going to happen. By the way, Nightmare is a demon and lord of the Nightmare Dimension (or Nightmare Kingdom), which is the dimension we all go to when we sleep. Because yes, because nightmares also have their own dimension. Y Scott Derrickson, director of the first installment, already stressed that he is his favorite villain. In fact, they wanted to introduce it in the first part, but it was too complex what they had in hand to add more concepts. Would you have it already present for this second installment? We will never know, because the director has withdrawn from the project "due to creative differences." Of course, we do not know if the new elect will follow the notes – because there is no script – that Derrickson could have on his head.

There is still more than a year left for its premiere, so we have time to keep thinking about options.

Spider-man

Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

