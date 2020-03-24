Eva Cedeño and José Ron star in the soap opera I Give You Life

Share it:

Eva Cedeño and José Ron lead the main cast of the soap opera Te doy la vida, a production by Lucero Suárez that begins this Monday, March 23 through channel 2 of Televisa, Las Estrellas, starting at 6:30 p.m.

I give you life is broadcast to replace Vencer el fear, a melodrama that ended last Friday and is an adaptation of the Chilean story of the same name written by María José Galleguillos.

Speaking to the Formula Spectacular program, Lucero Suárez commented that the life of a couple, whose adoptive son has leukemia, is among the plots of I Give You Life.

Due to fate, a man will come into the couple's life and fall in love with the boy's mother.

Eva Cedeño is an actress, boxer and television host originally from Hermosillo, Sonora, and now she has the great opportunity to act in I Give You Life.

Eva is a graduate of the Center for Art Education (CEA) in 2014, took a film workshop in Los Angeles, California, United States and boxing classes.

Eva has acted in other soap operas such as A that you do not leave me, Simply Maria and The flight of victory.

José Ron, meanwhile, is originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico and also studied acting at the Televisa Action Center.

Between 2008 and 2009 he achieved his first leading role in the soap opera I swear I love you, alongside Ana Brenda Contreras, Marcelo Córdoba and Patricia Navidad.

Ron has been seen in other Mexican soap operas such as The Successful Perez, When I Fall in Love, The One Who Couldn't Love, Simply Maria, Ringo and the new version of Rubí.







