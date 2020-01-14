EVA-01, by Neon Genesis Evangelion, in a splendid metal figure by Bandai

Share it:

Neon Genesis Evangelion it certainly remains one of the greatest classics of Japanese animation. Although it has been over for many years now, old fans never stop looking at it, and even the new levers who approach this world of colors and images, return to the old classics and the work written by Yoshiyuki Sadamoto.

So the news that we are about to give you will make many fans happy, both of the old and the new guard. In fact, after the news that new Funko Pop were made on Neon Genesis Evangelion, now a brand new novelty has arrived. It would seem that Bandai, in collaboration with the original designer of the anime, Ikuto Yamashita, is going to bring on the market between February and April of this 2020, a metal figure of EVA-01 super-equipped and with a truly sublime design, as you can see from the gallery at the bottom of this article.

Bandai has announced that the figurine will be priced at $ 280, which corresponds to approximately 251 of our euros. Although it is not yet available on the market, they are found on the internet pre-orders already open. And if you are a collector, then hurry because surely you will not want to miss a jewel like this, in which Bandai has taken care of even the smallest details by shaping the structure of EVA-01 with great care in every part of its structure, as well as providing it with many accessories to assemble to your liking.

And what do you think? Do you like the figure, the result of the collaboration between Bandai and the designer Ikuto Yamashita? Write it in the comments below.

