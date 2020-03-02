Eustass Kid talks about an incredible clash in the last episode of ONE PIECE

Share it:

The latest episodes of ONE PIECE they are slowly laying the foundations for the events that will conclude the second act of the narrative arc of the country of Wa. One of the most surprising scenes was seeing Luffy imprisoned with another member of the Worst Generation: Eustass Kid.

Of course, it didn't take long before the rivalry's flame rekindled. Kid also went to Wano with specific goals, and found himself in the same situation as Straw Hat after making his own mistakes.

Eustass Kid has shown his powers on several occasions, since his first appearance on the Sabaody Archipelago, and being considered in the world created by Oda as one of the most dangerous young pirates, many fans have begun to see him as a real rival for Luffy, as he could steal the title of King of the Pirates.

In the last episode of the series, 193, we learned about how Kid lost his left arm and therefore why he had to replace it. It was initially Caribou who told Luffy about Kid's journey, and how the latter, having come into conflict with Big Mom, lost his arm during the clash with the empress.

However later Kid himself intervened to deny what was said. It is true that he met the generals of the Big Mom fleet, after going to Whole Cake Island to find a mysterious object, but the loss of the arm occurred before all this, following a clash with Shanks the Red, another emperor.