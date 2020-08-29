Europlay Games Contest: voting for Eurovision of Videogames, Italy competing with Baldo

Share it:

Today we decide the winner of the EuroPlay Games Contest to be held as part of Gamescom. Baldo The Guardian Owls of NAPS Team will be competing to represent Italy in a competition that will see national champions from 15 countries face off.

From 7.00 pm you can follow the event on UKIE social platforms and you can vote for your favorite game. To support Baldo The Guardian Owls, simply visit the UKIE website by 7.50 pm and express your preference for NAPS Team play.

The EuroPlay Games Contest evening will be conducted by Mr Midas, internationally renowned rapper artist, and is live streamed on Twitch. Development studios from 15 European countries will preview an unreleased title to the general public and the winner will be announced live at the end of the event.

NAPS Team is one of the longest-running Italian development studios. Born in 1993 in Messina, his first work was Shadow Fighter for Amiga. Baldo The Guardian Owls is a journey into the world of Rodia, a magical land full of mysteries to discover, an RPG adventure full of action, puzzles and intricate dungeons to explore. The player will have the opportunity to travel in a vast world to discover many cities, fighting against fearsome enemies, identifying hidden temples and collecting objects to obtain new weapons and objects to use.