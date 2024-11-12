European Search Rivals Join Forces to Break Free from Big Tech’s Search Monopoly

In a groundbreaking move that could reshape the European digital landscape, Ecosia and Qwant have announced a historic partnership to build their own search engine infrastructure, marking a bold step toward reducing Europe’s dependence on American tech giants.

The Power Play: What’s Happening?

The European Search Perspective (EUSP) is a joint venture between Ecosia, a Berlin-based eco-friendly search engine, and Qwant, a privacy-focused search platform in France. This 50-50 partnership aims to create a European-built search index, scheduled to debut in France during the first quarter of 2025.

Why This Matters Now

Several key factors make this partnership particularly timely:

Rising Costs: Microsoft’s recent price hikes for Bing Search API access have pushed European companies to seek alternatives. AI Revolution: The rise of ChatGPT and similar AI tools has changed how people search for information. Data Independence: Growing concerns about Europe’s reliance on U.S. technology amid global political uncertainty Privacy Concerns: Increasing demand for search options that don’t track user data

The Technical Blueprint

The new search index will be:

Privacy-focused : Built on Qwant’s redesigned 2023 technologies

: Built on Qwant’s redesigned 2023 technologies Open for collaboration : Available to other independent search engines and tech companies

: Available to other independent search engines and tech companies Locally controlled : Managed entirely within Europe

: Managed entirely within Europe AI-ready: Designed to work with next-generation AI technologies

Market Impact and Future Prospects

With Ecosia’s 20 million monthly users and Qwant’s 6 million French users, this partnership starts with a solid user base. The venture plans to:

Launched initially in France.

Expand to Germany by late 2025

Add English language support next

Eventually cover more European languages.

What Makes This Different?

Unlike traditional search engines that depend on user tracking, the EUSP offers the following promises:

No personal data collection.

Unbiased search results

European data sovereignty

Transparent operations

The Bigger Picture

This move represents more than just a business decision. It’s part of a larger European push for:

Digital autonomy involves reducing dependence on foreign technology.

Data protection : Maintaining European privacy standards

: Maintaining European privacy standards Innovation : Creating new opportunities for European tech companies

: Creating new opportunities for European tech companies Competition: Breaking up the current search engine monopoly

Looking Ahead

The success of this venture could mark a turning point in Europe’s digital independence. While Google maintains its dominant position with over 90% market share, this partnership shows that alternative approaches are not just possible but potentially viable.

As Olivier Abecassis, CEO of Qwant and the new venture, puts it: “We are European companies, and we need to build technology that makes sure no third-party decision could jeopardize our business.”

The initiative comes at a crucial time when the EU’s Digital Markets Act is creating new opportunities for competition in the digital space. With regulatory support and growing consumer interest in privacy-focused alternatives, this European search alliance might just be the beginning of a more diverse and competitive search engine landscape.