Euronics Sales January Renew and Save Flyer: Xbox One Discounts and Switch Games

Renew and Save is the Euronics start-of-year promotion, valid from 2 to 22 January, with a series of offers and discounts on many products in the catalog, including Nintendo Switch video games, accessories and consoles.

Among the current offers we point out Xbox One S 1TB with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for 249.90 euros and Xbox One S All Digital Edition with three games (Sea of ​​Thieves, Forza Horizon 3 and Mineceraft Xbox Edition) to 179 euros. It continues with FIFA 20 at 39.99 euros and discounts on one selection of Nintendo Switch games, on sale for 49.99 euros each instead of 59.99 euros. Among the discounted titles highlighted in the flyer we find Luigi's Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, Super Mario Party and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Finally, remaining in the Switch area, we find the pair of Joy-Con for sale at 69.99 euros, available in the colors neon red / neon blue, neon blue / neon yellow and neon purple / neon orange.

For the complete list of Renew and Save discounts, please refer to the Euronics website, the advice as always is that of go to the store closest to you to find out other possible active offers and variable limitations based on the agreements of the individual groups that manage the chain locally throughout Italy.