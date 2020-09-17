Euronics opens pre-orders for PlayStation 5 and prepares for Xbox Series X / S

As well as other large retail chains, too Euronics has opened pre-orders for PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition and prepares to open reservations for Xbox Series X and Series S.

On the Euronics website it is possible to book PS5 Digital Edition for 399.99 euros and PlayStation 5 for 499.99 euros, delivery scheduled for November 19th with a purchase limit set at two pieces for each customer. Xbox Series X and Series S will instead be pre-orderable from 22 September with release on 10 November at the price of 499.99 euros and 299.99 euros, in this case there seem to be no limitations regarding the number of pieces you can buy.

After months of rumor and speculation, Sony and Microsoft have finally spilled the beans by announcing the release date and prices of the next generation console. Xbox Series X and Series S will be the first to arrive on the market, with the latter presenting itself as the cheapest next-gen console by virtue of a price equal to 299.99 euros in Europe. PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be released on November 19 in our country. in all cases, stocks should be limited and pre-ordering is definitely a good way to secure a console in time for launch day.