Euronics offers: PlayStation Gold Wireless headphones at a discount on the weekend

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Star Days are back from Euronics, the stellar days with super offers and products on sale at reduced prices, only for a limited period, in this case until Sunday 2 August.

The Video Games and Consoles category is not particularly well represented in this case and in fact the only promotion concerns the Gold Wireless Headphones by Sony for PlayStation 4 proposals for 69.99 euros instead of 99.99 euros, with a discount of 30% on the list price.

The discount is valid for Jet Black and Rose Gold colors, and also for the bundle with the Fortnite Voucher which includes digital content worth € 31, a really interesting package if you are a regular player of Epic Games Battle Royale.

Star Days offers are available from today until August 2nd online and on the Euronics website, take advantage now if you are interested. To discover many other offers, remember to follow the Telegram channel video games and tech offers of Everyeye.it to have access to preview flyers, discounts on consoles, video games, PC gaming, accessories, smartphones and smartwatches, TVs and monitors and other products related to the world of video games and technology.