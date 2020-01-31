Euronics Nova flyer: PS4 discounts, PlayStation Hits games and Nintendo Switch offers

Share it:

Euronics Nova Group (Lazio) presents the SuperaSaldi flyer valid from 30 January to 5 February with many offers also regarding the video games and console category with discounts on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch Lite and games.

Nintendo Switch (2019 model) costs 319 euros while Nintendo Switch Lite is on sale for 209 euros, discounts also on the best games for the Nintendo console with prices starting from 29.90 euros on a selection of titles. Also available accessories such as cases, Joy-Con and PRO controllers with prices starting from 19.90 euros, also in this case on a selection of items in the stores.

The PlayStation offers include PS4 Slim with PlayStation Hits games of your choice 259.99 euros or PS4 1 TB with three games (Uncharted 4 End of a Thief, Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us Remastered) or PS4 1TB with two DualShock 4 a € 299.99.

The combined DualShock 4 with 10 euro PSN recharge is proposed at 69.99 euro, also interesting is the promotion on PlayStation Hits games for 16.99 euros eachBloodborne, God of War, Little Big Planet 3, The Last of Us Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition and Gran Turismo Sport are among these.

The offers shown are valid only in the Euronics stores managed by the Nova Group in the Lazio region, to check all the active promotions we recommend that you go to the store closest to you.