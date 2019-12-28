Euronics Flyer: End of Year Sales on PS4, PS Plus, FIFA 20 and more

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Archive Christmas offers, Euronics launched a new flyer with i

End of year sales on numerous technological products, among which obviously there are also consoles and video games.

On the occasion of the end of the year the well-known chain proposes PlayStation 4 with the Fortnite Neo Versa and GTA 5 bundle for 259.99 euros, and PS4 Pro with the Fortnite Neo Versa and Rainbow Six Siege bundle for € 349.99. The controller Dualshock 4 it is offered in numerous colors (red, blue, white, black, camouflage) for 49.99 euros, while theone year subscription to PlayStation Plus can be purchased for 44.99 euros.

The discounted games include FIFA 20 for 39.99 euros, Ghost Recon Wildlands for 29.99 euros, Rainbow Six Siege for 14.99 euros, The Division 2 for 14.99 euros, Just Dance for 39.99 euros and several exclusives for Nintendo Switch for 49.99 euros, or Pokémon Sword and Shield, Luigi's Mansion 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. You can consult the End of year flyer on the official Euronics website. The offers will remain valid until January 16, 2020.