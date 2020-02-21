Euronics CDS: VAT discount in the new flyer with offers on video games and consoles

Share it:

The VAT NO returns from Euronics CDS: from 20 February to 5 March 18% discount on a selection of products (minimum cost 499 euros) reported in the store. Price cuts also on consoles and games, including PS4 Slim and Nintendo Switch games.

In particular we point out PS4 Slim 1 TB with two DualShock 4 controllers for 299 euros, Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch at 59.90 euros and The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening at 49.99 euros, as well as a series of PCs and Notebook Gaming of the best brands (ASUS, HP Omen, MSI) for the complete list we refer you to the Euronics CDS flyer. VAT discount February 2020.

The offers shown are valid only in the Euronics points of sale of the CDS group, we invite you to consult the list of stores on the chain's website, in these cases the invitation is always to go personally to the nearest store so as to verify the presence of any other promotions not valid at national level and therefore not indicated on the site.

