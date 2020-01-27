Euronics CDS flyer: PS4 and Nintendo Switch discounts among the new offers

Share it:

Euronics CDS Group presented the new "+ Spend – Spend" flyer valid until February 5, 2020. By spending at least 499 euros in small and large appliances you will have a discount of 80 euros at the checkout, a bonus that rises to 200 euros by spending a minimum of 999 euros and 400 euros with an expense of 1,499 euros. But there are also many other offers.

Two in particular the products of the category video games and consoles in promotion: PlayStation 4 Slim 1 TB with two DualShock 4 it costs 299.90 euros, same price for Nintendo Switch Model 2019 with gray Joy-Con. In both cases we are talking about packages without bundled games, in the case of PS4, however, a second controller is included.

For more information, please refer to Euronics CDS flyer February 2020 that you find in the link at the bottom of the news, the offers shown are valid only at the points of sale managed by the CDS group, you can find the shop closest to you through the Store Locator on the Euronics website. The promotions are valid according to the availability of the individual stores, it is not excluded that other promotions are active in the stores which are not indicated and are not valid at a national level, so the advice is to check for yourself.