'Euphoria' will begin shooting its second season shortly

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Are you suffering from the beauty in the absence of information about the second season of 'Euphoria'? We understand you, you are not alone. Fortunately for us, one of its stars is just like us and has just advanced the odd detail about the shooting of it. Is about Storm Reid, who plays Gia in the HBO series, little sister of Zendaya's character, Rue. Reid premieres this Friday 'The Invisible Man', and speaking with ET in full promotion of the film, he did not hesitate to comment on how excited he is about this new installment, in which we will see much more about Gia.

"In the next two weeks, we start shooting. Soon we will receive the scripts and start the reading sessions. I am nervous, because I have no information beyond that my character will develop much more. I am very excited about that."

At the end of the season, Gia was beginning to leave her sister's lap, and although Rue is not exactly happy to see her little sister at parties, Gia has shown a lot of maturity for her age, so we doubt she will go to fall into the same thing that has ruined the life of his older sister, with whom he shares an unwavering bond. We don't need to tell you how much we like to know that Gia will have a more complete arc in this second season, especially after that intriguing final.

To know more details, it seems that we should wait a little longer, since we don't have official release date for now of this second season of 'Euphoria', which should arrive this year at HBO.