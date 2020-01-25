‘Euphoria’ inspires the best ‘beauty’ of the Goya awards

Share it:

The Goya awards have given us some impressive looks. The red carpet of the Spanish cinema awards has been filled with dream dresses, fairy tale jewelry and vertigo heels. But if the actresses have taken care of their ‘outfits’, they have also given everything on the ‘beauty’ level.

We are delighted that the youngest performers because they have not been afraid to follow the trend in makeup that is sweeping the world. This fashion began with the premiere of ‘Euphoria’ in which its protagonists make up with pure fantasy.

It is a ‘make up’ that has no limits but above all is characterized by using applications that you can place all over your face to give it a bright and original touch.

The makeup of 'Euphoria' It is much more than an aesthetic element, then keep a meaning, Davy said in an interview with Cosmo USA: "It's not just about something pretty. I see makeup as a way to tell emotional stories on their faces that are told through makeup. It's a new language and style." . The makeup artist dived on Instagram and her greatest inspiration was Generation Z.

Greta Fernández pearls like little ones

The actress has been the first to step on the Malaga red carpet wearing this style. Greta has been made up by David Bello for Chanel. The 'make up artist' of the French firm has chosen a contemporary 'supernatural' look 'with little fish and thanks to a pink nude tone it has created a bitten lip … But the' Euphoria 'touch has been given by some beads attached to the face surrounding the area of ​​the eyes that were incredible.