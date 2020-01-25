‘Euphoria’ inspires the best ‘beauty’ of the Goya awards

The Goya awards have given us some impressive looks. The red carpet of the Spanish cinema awards has been filled with dream dresses, fairy tale jewelry and vertigo heels. But if the actresses have taken care of their ‘outfits’, they have also given everything on the ‘beauty’ level.
We are delighted that the youngest performers because they have not been afraid to follow the trend in makeup that is sweeping the world. This fashion began with the premiere of ‘Euphoria’ in which its protagonists make up with pure fantasy.
It is a ‘make up’ that has no limits but above all is characterized by using applications that you can place all over your face to give it a bright and original touch.
The makeup of 'Euphoria' It is much more than an aesthetic element, then keep a meaning, Davy said in an interview with Cosmo USA: "It's not just about something pretty. I see makeup as a way to tell emotional stories on their faces that are told through makeup. It's a new language and style." . The makeup artist dived on Instagram and her greatest inspiration was Generation Z.
Greta Fernández pearls like little ones
The actress has been the first to step on the Malaga red carpet wearing this style. Greta has been made up by David Bello for Chanel. The 'make up artist' of the French firm has chosen a contemporary 'supernatural' look 'with little fish and thanks to a pink nude tone it has created a bitten lip … But the' Euphoria 'touch has been given by some beads attached to the face surrounding the area of the eyes that were incredible.
Esther Exposito, just a touch of light
The 'Elite' actress has been one of the most spectacular of the night. Dressed in a fiery red-colored suit of honor, she has once again relied on a high-ponytail to be able to wear super-flame makeup.
Ester Exposito does not mind risking when putting on makeup, as he already showed us in Cosmo a few weeks ago, although in Malaga he has decided to give a single touch to his 'make up' but that makes him super special: the actress wore in his eyes two bright peganitas, one on the bottom and one on the mobile eyelid, giving an incredible look to the light.
The actress has mixed two very powerful makeup trends this season, a touch of glitter in the tear of the eye, to give light and an ‘eyeliner’ brushing the ‘floting’. It is a wonderful up make up ’that highlights Laila’s beautiful look. The final touch towards ‘Euphoria’ has been the line of brilliants that has been placed in the hairline.
Carmen Arrufat, a bright look
The actress has followed in her en make up ’the same line outlining her look with a series of‘ strass ’points as bright around the eyes.
Écija Nativity scene, glitter and shine
Belén Rueda's daughter has worn a super ‘Euphoria’ eye makeup thanks to the fact that she used the glitter as if it were an eye shadow and finished it off with a punto strass ’point in red. Pure fantasy!
The Javis, matching makeup
They have been one of the last to arrive but also the most commented. Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi were dressed the same, both wearing tuxedos and matching makeup. While the first has given all the protagonist to his mouth his partner has done it in his eyes.
