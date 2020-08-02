Eugenio Pizzuto, the great Mexican hope in Lille de France

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Mexican soccer player Eugenio Pizzuto was officially presented this Saturday with the Lille of the french league, after completing and passing the physical exams.

Through their social networks, the Lille Olympique Sporting Club (LOSC) published an image with the midfielder Mexican-Italian of 18 years old, wearing his new shirt and with the phrase: "Eugenio Pizzuto, a great Mexican hope at LOSC".

During the press conference, Marc Ingla, general director of LOSC, mentioned that the young footballer will not be transferred and that he will join the first team, where he will carry the dorsal 15 in the back.

We are delighted to hire Eugenio, who is a modern midfielder, combines technique, character, excellent vision and a high quality left foot, he is an intense player, we are happy that he continues his development with Lille

Pizzuto and Marc Ingla, sports director of LOSC (Photo: Twitter / LOSC)

For his part, the former player of the Tuzos del Pachuca and sub-17 world runner-up with the Mexican team in 2019, he took the opportunity to to thank the confidence to fulfill your dream going to Europe.

I am so happy to be here. Thanks to LOSC for the trust in me. Allez LOSC! (…) Age is just a number. I'm sure I'll be able to play with the team (…) I'm just going to work and I'll do my best to be on the field

The recruitment Pizzuto was carried out in a very stealthy. No one saw when the former player left Mexico, suddenly reports appeared that the footballer was in Europe and the president of Pachuca himself, Jesus Martinez, recognized that the player was free.

And it became one of the most wanted youth elements in recent months, as it was close to end your contract with the Tuzos.

Eugenio was awarded as the third best player in the U-17 World Cup in Brazil in 2019 (Photo: Reuters)

It should be remembered that Eugenio suffered an injury last January in his debut of Liga MX in front of León, which forced him to go through operating room to be operated on by a tibia fracture and ankle sprain right leg, which caused him to be recovering until a few weeks ago.

About the injury it was 6 months ago, I'm better, I'm finalizing the last details to be back on the court, but I'm 100 percent to play for LOSC

Due to his great talent, in Pachuca they tried to convince him to there will be at least one more year and so he had time to recover from the injury and participate with the squad from Hidalgo in the tournament Opening 2020.

However, offers from Italy, Spain and France appeared on the horizon, but it was Lille who managed to sign the player. In addition, the footballer confessed that thanks to his Italian descent It was easier to get there through your European passport, so you will only need to process your naturalization to receive your community pass and thus avoid the foreigner plaza with Lille.

An important club

LOSC was in fourth place last season (Photo: Special)

Located in northern France, Lille resides in the city of the same name, which is characterized by being the third most important in the country in terms of education and is one of the main economic places in the country.

The Lille has 74 years of foundation and helped creating the Ligue 1. Also, it was the first champion of the French league and is one of the few teams that has won the French Cup in three times in a row.

The Bulldogs (Les Dogues), as they are also known, play their matches at the stadium Pierre-Mauroy, which opened in 2012 and has a capacity for more than 50 thousand spectators. Meanwhile, his classic is before the Lens, which is called "Derby du Nord ”.

Within the tough competition that the Pachuca youth squad will have to take ownership in the midfield, are the French Boubakary Soumaré, 21, who played in the last season 2,819 minutes, and the Portuguese national team Renato Sanches, who played 1,972 minutes.

MORE ABOUT OTHER TOPICS:

Raúl Jiménez: the European press places the Mexican in the orbit of Manchester United and Juventus

Why Mexican soccer is an attractive industry for drug trafficking and money laundering

"One of the saddest days of my career": Checo Pérez spoke after testing positive for COVID-19