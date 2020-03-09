Eugenio Derbez willing to smoke peace pipe with Victoria Ruffo

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Eugenio Derbez said in an interview for the Ventaneando de TV Azteca program, that he would be willing to file rough edges with Victoria Ruffo, with whom he had a romantic relationship for five years, "I am open, I have always been open, what happens is that there are many things that weigh from the past and it has been complicated. "

Comedian and film producer Eugenio Derbez, said that being separated from his son José Eduardo Derbez for many years in the face of problems with Victoria Ruffo, is something that affected him a lot. "Imagine not seeing my son in I don't know how many years, that hurts me to the deepest, it doesn't work."

He also said he was willing to apologize to actress Victoria Ruffo to heal the wounds of the past, "then people are offended by things that one does not even imagine."

In one of those I have to ask for an apology, I would gladly do it, but I don't believe the truth, not that I remember myself, but I still ask for it with pleasure … I apologize.









Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo met in 1989 when working together on the soap opera "Simply Maria". With one child in common (José Eduardo Derbez) they separated in 1997, spending more than 18 months in court, fighting the visitation and support regime for their son.