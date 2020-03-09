TV Shows

Eugenio Derbez willing to smoke peace pipe with Victoria Ruffo

March 9, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Eugenio Derbez said in an interview for the Ventaneando de TV Azteca program, that he would be willing to file rough edges with Victoria Ruffo, with whom he had a romantic relationship for five years, "I am open, I have always been open, what happens is that there are many things that weigh from the past and it has been complicated. "

Comedian and film producer Eugenio Derbez, said that being separated from his son José Eduardo Derbez for many years in the face of problems with Victoria Ruffo, is something that affected him a lot. "Imagine not seeing my son in I don't know how many years, that hurts me to the deepest, it doesn't work."

He also said he was willing to apologize to actress Victoria Ruffo to heal the wounds of the past, "then people are offended by things that one does not even imagine."

READ:  Galilea Montijo talks about his supposed departure from Televisa

In one of those I have to ask for an apology, I would gladly do it, but I don't believe the truth, not that I remember myself, but I still ask for it with pleasure … I apologize.




Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo met in 1989 when working together on the soap opera "Simply Maria". With one child in common (José Eduardo Derbez) they separated in 1997, spending more than 18 months in court, fighting the visitation and support regime for their son.

. (tagsToTranslate) Victoria Ruffo (t) Eugenio Derbez (t) José Eduardo Derbez

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.