Eugenio Derbez reveals to José Eduardo the truth of his wedding with Victoria Ruffo

Victoria Ruffo and Eugenio Derbez were sentimental couple towards the end of the 80s and in 1992, their relationship ended. It was in April of this same year that José Eduardo, son of both, was born.

During all these years it has been mentioned that Eugenio Derbez cheated on Victoria Ruffo the day they were married, since the wedding was false, and both have always given their views on it.

In the Ventaneando program, Eugenio, the protagonist of films such as Returns are not accepted, comments that his son José Eduardo has just interviewed him and told him the truth of that wedding.

Stay tuned because my son José Eduardo interviewed me and I told him the whole truth. There I explain everything, detail by detail so that the rumors are over. "

It is impossible to fool the whole family, there is no way, they would also put me in jail. "

José Eduardo Derbez interviewed his famous father Eugenio Derbez and told him the truth about his relationship with Victoria Ruffo.

After Victoria and Eugenio finished, both have repeatedly lashed out against each other, and now, in case of doubts and questions that José Eduardo asks about them, he decides to question him in an interview format and will make it public in the next days.

Victoria Ruffo declared years ago that her wedding with Eugenio was a farce and a few days later, they separated in the middle of the controversy and questions about it.

