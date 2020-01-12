Eugenio Derbez congratulates Consuelo Duval in the Family P.Luche style

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This weekend, the dear Consuelo Duval turned 51 years old; Being such a special moment, he received signs of love and affection from his family, friends and followers. One of the most special and could not miss congratulations was that of his dear friend Eugenio Derbez.

In his Instagram feed, the comedian and film producer published a photograph with Consuelo Duval, with the following message: "I am fortunate to meet the great human being that you are, your great heart and what is inside you, although later from so many years I still can't discover the 'Chucky' that you have stuck in your throat when you laugh. "

Congratulations Consuelo, you are the moron that I want more.

The comedian, who gave life to "Federica Dávalos de P. Luche" in the series "La Familia P.Luche", responded to the emotional message of Eugenio Derbez. "I love you, thanks for making my birthday happy, thanks for being and for everything you've taught me."

Following the publications on social networks on the occasion of his birthday, Consuelo Duval posted a video showing his first approach to television when he was only 12 years old. The actress wrote: "Happy birthday to that twelve-year-old girl who did not understand the power of the words she was singing, who died for Xavier (Menudo) who was a member of the ant band in Tlatelolco, who studied at the Technical high school # 12 and dancing Tahitian and Hawaiian I would say … 'Do not be afraid huh?, you will become an incredible woman, you will be dressed as a' stuffed animal ', 15 years in a row you will be a' bastard ' on stage and a 'naca very dear.

And in your country and beyond they will love you, because you will enter their homes and they will feel part of their family for so many laughs together.

"You will continue to pee every time you are surprised by laughter and you will meet wonderful human beings, do not be afraid, do not give up and in 40 years I will self-congratulate in a social network that will be called instagram, I celebrate my life and having you in it chingaderita, thanks for so much, "said Consuelo Duval.