Eugenio Derbez branded as a liar for creating fear of coronavirus

Eugenio Derbez became a trend yesterday for launching a video on social networks where he explains that a supposed doctor from a Tijuana hospital asks for desperate help to have protective equipment and to help patients with coronavirus (Covid-19).

So his recording quickly went viral as everyone is trying to support others to avoid further contagion from the pandemic that is plaguing the world, which is why many decided to broadcast the video of the histrion.

But the representative of said medical unit decided to publish another video on Twitter where he asked the comedian to check his sources before launching another comment about the disease, as it turned out to be totally false, since his medical team is prepared to face this situation.

After Desirée Sagarnaga's message, Internet users attacked Eugenio with all sorts of comments, whom they called a liar and even sold because they claim that he only wants to scare citizens with the outbreak that has everyone worried.

"Hey Eugenio Derbez @EugenioDerbez was a requirement to make your show look like a beggar", "I didn't know what the clown Eugenio Derbez was getting into when validating a false note from BC hospitals," they wrote to Eugenio.

