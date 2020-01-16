Eugenio Derbez blames Victoria Ruffo for the physical defects of José Eduardo

Share it:

Eugenio Derbez made fun of a physical defect of Jose Eduardo and assured him that he has it because of his motherVictoria Ruffo

During the reality show, Traveling with the Derbez, the young man expressed his concern to his dad, because his right side is much larger his left.

Jose Eduardo commented that he knows that all people have a bigger eye or a leg, however, in your particular case it seems excessive Since they affect your teeth or your looks.

I wanted to tell you that I have realized lately that I have my right side of the body larger than the left, but serious. I understand that many people do have one side bigger than the other, even one arm, one eye, the bubi, everything. For example, my teeth on the right side are much larger than those on the left side, which are small, when I wear glasses I get crooked. ”

Derbez He was surprised by the revelation of his son and began to laugh, thenIt's his very peculiar sense of humor to blame Victoria.

He assured José that he asked his ex-partner not to smoke or drink during pregnancy, but she ignored him.

I told your mother not to smoke and not to take during pregnancy, but she ignored me, clearly ignored me, so don't blame me. ”

However, the situation was not there, since Eugene he assured José that his right side of the face was like his mother's family and the left side like his Derbez.

The mother is on the right side, I am on the left side and that is why she inherited it, inherited it from there, not from here. ”



