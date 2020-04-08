TV Shows

Eugenio Derbez and his joke to Omar Fayad, husband of his former Victoria Ruffo

Eugenio Derbez published in his Instagram feed an illustration that refers to the contagion of Coronavirus that Omar Fayad, husband of his former Victoria Ruffo, had. In the image we can see "El diablito", one of his popular characters that appeared in his program "Al derecho y al derbez".

As many remembered, when "El diablito" appeared he always had a message written on his clothing. In the illustration that Eugenio Derbez shared he says, "I hugged Omar Fayad"The comedian clarified in the description of his post:" Who is the real Devil? This? The fan who sent it to me? Or me who reposted it? "

Many of his followers on Instagram took the publication of Eugenio Derbez with humor, but there was plenty of people to say: "Your ex will hate you more", "Ruffo will supply you", "Oh, Derbez, they will Sound".

And then why can't Victoria Ruffo see you in painting.

❤️

A post shared by Victoria Ruffo (@victoriaruffo) on



On March 28, Omar Fayad, governor of the state of Hidalgo, announced that he had contracted the Coronavirus.

I have tested positive for COVID-19, I am already in quarantine at home, both I and the people with whom I have had contact are following the protocols established by the Ministry of Health of Mexico.



