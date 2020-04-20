Eugenia Cauduro shows off her beautiful children at a luxurious dinner

Share it:

Eugenia Cauduro did what she rarely does on her social networks and was to show off her two children whom she rarely teaches on her social networks because she likes to keep her private life away from the media but this time she made an exception.

It turns out that Eugenia in the middle of the quarantine made a gala dinner next to her children, so they prepared a beautiful table and became very handsome and then took some photos with which they excited all the fans of the actress.

"And so was our night yesterday … We made our confinement a celebration for an exact month of NOT leaving home carrying the party in peace in the midst of uncertainty, taking advantage of a time that we had never had to enjoy ourselves so much!", says part of Eugenia's message.

“Life is beautiful” Did you see that movie? The message of this long film is to make a difficult moment (in the film the context is terrible!) Something beautiful in our inner world to transform the harsh and difficult reality of the exterior into something beautiful. And so was our night yesterday … we made our confinement a celebration for an exact month of NOT leaving home carrying the party in peace in the midst of uncertainty, taking advantage of a time that we had never had to enjoy ourselves so much! So we made a fondue box, a lettuce, a few strawberries and mango, a baguette and guava water the best dinner of the year, we made our house the best restaurant in the city and we shared, we talked, we played, we laughed with the best company we can have: ourselves and our family. We left jeans, shorts, pants and T-shirts and looked handsome As the English poet John Milton wrote almost four centuries ago: “The mind is its own dwelling and by itself can make a heaven from hell or hell from heaven “My love and eternal thanks to my children !! Huge beings of light! When all this trouble started we set ourselves one goal: to come out stronger as a family. .. because we knew that the coexistence between a menopause, a preteen and a full-time adolescent would not be easy because of how much love we have for each other and how accustomed we are to being together and at home. It was clear to us that the attitude we adopted individually and how the team would save the boat or NOT … and there we go !!! Here we go calmly, without losing our calm sailing these unknown seas until we reach a safe harbor! That is the mission !!! To emerge victorious from this new adventure in which life has placed us … Thank you family! We are a great crew! ‍ ‍ ❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU !!!!!! #positive attitude #familaunidajamasseravencida #undiaalavez A publication shared by Eugenia Cauduro (@eugeniacauduromx) on Apr 20, 2020 at 9:20 AM PDT





Once again society surpasses government in my beloved Mexico. It has not been declared quarantine yet, but we are already uniting with responsibility to prevent it from spiraling out of control in our country. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU to those who are becoming aware that the virus crown is not a topic to review later !!!!! We should not trust ourselves because in Mexico we are in stage one! IT IS TODAY, today when we must prevent, protect, isolate ourselves and others. Sadly, I cannot say that our government makes me feel that they are protecting us … So, why should we take care of ourselves? My family and I, already at home with the best attitude to make these days an experience of love and union. A spiritual retreat for ourselves and for society. Although quarantine sounds like 40, it doesn't! There are 14/15 days that can be used as a family to the fullest! There is so much to do, to talk and to live together! We complain that we don't have time to do many things? Here is the opportunity to do them and in addition to feeling useful and united with millions of people in the world we are making an effort for everyone's life … Let's not minimize !! It can happen to all of us, if you can, stay at home , a few days could save your life and that of many people; remember that a single infected person in some very distant province, after just three months already turned the whole world upside down! It is today PLEASE. For the life of all of us human beings. I love you and wish you are very well! # yomequedoenmicasa # quarantine # consciousness # health # life A publication shared by Eugenia Cauduro (@eugeniacauduromx) on Mar 17, 2020 at 8:50 p.m. PDT





Meanwhile, Eugenia's fans sent her all kinds of messages congratulating her for being in quarantine for so long and not despairing of the coronavirus pandemic that plagues the entire world.

"Beautiful Family Eugenia, Buen Provecho", "What a beautiful message, an excellent idea and what a divine and elegant house", "Very nice your table and your beautiful house … Everything you have looks warm", they wrote to Eugenia .

