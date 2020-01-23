Eternals Spoilers on Twitter

Share it:

‘Eternals’Has gradually become one of the most ambitious projects of the gigantic Marvel plan, with all that this phrase means. The blow that was for the UCM ‘Avengers: Endgame'(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2019) made continuity somewhat difficult for his successors, whereby the pressure on this presentation of characters that, at the same time, claims to be a great event in terms of the plot and the general rules of Your universe is concerned, it is intense.

In April the Phase 4 with 'Black Widow’(Cate Shortland, 2020) and, after the premiere of the series of Disney + ‘Falcon & Winter Soldier’(Kari Skogland), the marvelitas will have a new presentation of characters at the end of the year that seems to be apotheosic but, unfortunately for those who want to arrive whole, less and less secret.

"It is said that the fight scene is between the Eternal and the Deviants”Comments from @EternalsSecrets, a Twitter account dedicated to publishing all the leaked information of the marvelita production. "It is a great event where some of the Eternal participate together with government officials and contemporary people. It seems to be used as a trap and challenge to reveal the Eternal to the world. Ikaris, Thena, Sersi and some more fight"

‘Eternals’, Which is being led by Chloé Zhao (‘The Rider’) and has a script of Matthew K. Firpo Y Ryan Firpo (Two cousins ​​who have become young promises of the industry), has a spectacular cast in which they stand out Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma chan, Harington kit, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan Y Don lee (the powerful human being once known as Ma Dong-seok).

With photograph of Ben davis (‘Captain Marvel’) and music from Ramin Djawadi ('Game of Thrones'), 'Eternals’Has a release date scheduled for November 6, 2020.