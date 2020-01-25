Eternals Is Science Fiction – Kumail Nanjiani Marvel UCM

Share it:

"It's something really, really epic"Promises the mamadísimo Kumail Nanjiani in some statements about ‘Eternals’Featured on Entertainment Weekly. "And it really is a science fiction story. It's a superhero story but, somehow, it's the most sci-fi movie of all Marvel's and it's the most epic of all Marvel movies. And the story covers thousands of years. So, really, it's not like any of the other Marvel movies"

And is that ‘Eternals’Has gradually become one of the most ambitious projects of the gigantic Marvel plan, with all that this phrase means. The blow that was for the UCM ‘Avengers: Endgame'(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2019) made continuity somewhat difficult for his successors, so the pressure on this presentation of characters that, at the same time, is intended to be a great event in terms of the plot and the general rules of Your universe is concerned, it is intense.

"Actually, my super suit is very, very comfortable although it is very elaborate”, Says Nanjiani about his wardrobe. "But on the other hand, making this huge movie still seems, for many reasons, as if you were making an independent movie, in the sense that it really seems that we are a family and that it really is very small characters, relationships and moments. That is, although you have certain scenes in which you are hanging on a cable fighting the bad guys and you have all these super powers, the rest seems to be doing something really small"

‘Eternals’, Which is being led by Chloé Zhao (‘The Rider’) and has a script of Matthew K. Firpo Y Ryan Firpo (Two cousins ​​who have become young promises of the industry), has a spectacular cast in which they stand out Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma chan, Harington kit, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan Y Don lee (the powerful human being once known as Ma Dong-seok). With photograph of Ben davis (‘Captain Marvel’) and music from Ramin Djawadi ('Game of Thrones'), 'Eternals’Has a release date scheduled for November 6, 2020.