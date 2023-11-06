Eternals 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The second installment of “The Eternals” is the next major film in the MCU’s production slate. The first film wasn’t the most visually striking in the MCU, but it still holds up nicely. Even Mahershah Ali’s Blade’s long-awaited introduction to the MCU was hinted at in the film.

The most shocking news was that music singer and actor Harry Styles will be playing Thanos’s brother Eros. In addition, the film left many questions unanswered, such as Arishem’s motivation for punishing the Eternals, Sersi’s final form, and Dane Whitman’s ultimate metamorphosis into the Black Knight.

Eternals 2 might provide answers to all of these questions. But will there really be a third part? It seems so. Therefore, the release date for Eternals 2 and what to anticipate from the sequel will be covered in this post.

Eternals 2 Renewal Status

Eternals 2 has not yet been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios. Fans expected a sequel to Eternals soon after its success since most Marvel properties have evolved into trilogies (Iron Man, Captain America) and some have gone beyond three installments (Thor, Avengers). But Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore has hinted that may not be the case, stressing the concept of Eternals as a standalone chapter in the MCU story.

Eternals 2 Release Date

The anticipated release window for Eternals 2 is between the years 2026 and 2027. Although it has not been officially announced that Eternals will get a sequel, Marvel is not known to deviate from its set plans. Marvel undoubtedly has plans for a Part 2 after that cliffhanger. Since there are currently so many Marvel Cinematic Universe films scheduled, Eternals 2 will not be finished in time for the May 1, 2026 release of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Since the Eternals are now all in space, we may assume that they won’t be appearing in Avengers 5. To build up the Eternals’ participation in Avengers: Secret Wars, the sequel might take place in either November 2026 (like its predecessor) or February 2027.

Eternals 2 Cast

If a sequel to “The Eternals” is made, you can count on seeing every surviving hero in it. Marvel performers are often committed to their characters for the long term, so in addition to Styles and Oswalt, we should expect to see Keoghan, Chan, Nanjiani, and their co-stars return to reprise their roles.

Who else would know? The Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord or Chris Hemsworth’s Thor may come upon them. There is a lot of room for interpretation in Eternals 2, depending on what occurs in Phases 5 and 6. Here’s who we think will be in Eternals 2:

Gemma Chan as Sersi

Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo

Salma Hayek as Ajak

Lauren Ridloff as Makkari

Harry Styles as Eros

Barry Keoghan as Druig

Bryan Tyree Henry as Phastos

Angelina Jolie as Thena

Patton Oswalt as Pip

Plot Eternals 2 Plot

Although the first film drew heavily on Jack Kirby’s comics, it also developed its own tale, making it difficult to predict what would happen in the sequel based on the comics. The Eternals disbanded when they defied their lord (and creator), Arishem, and prevented Tiamut from destroying Earth. They’re extremely incorrect, however, as Arishem removes Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos from Earth.

In a nod to his comic book incarnation, Arishem reveals that he intends to examine their pasts in order to determine whether or not mankind deserves to survive. On the Eternals’ ship, the Domo, on their way to inform other Eternals of what they discovered about their actual nature, Makkari, Druig, and Thena evade Arishem.

They discuss how Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos had “disappeared” in the middle of the credits and blame Arishem for it. Then Eros shows up on the Domo, promising to lead them to their missing companions.

Although Eros and the Eternals may show up in future Marvel Cinematic Universe films, this seems more like a setup for Eternals 2 than for another MCU movie. In the scene after the credits, Dane reaches out to touch the Ebony Blade, suggesting that the Black Knight could join them.

Plot Eternals 2 Trailer

There is currently no promotional video for Marvel’s The Eternals 2. To be honest, at this moment, we have no idea whether the movie will ever be created. However, even if production on the sequel is approved, we still probably won’t see any footage anytime soon.

Where to watch Plot Eternals 2?

If there is an Eternals 2, it will be released in theaters before it is made available on Disney Plus. We anticipate this trend of Disney’s blockbusters following this set path to continue for the foreseeable future.