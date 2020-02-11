Eternal Doom is shown in Nightmare difficulty in this video

Share it:

Not that Doom has ever been an easy saga. But it is true that this also depended, to a large extent, on the player's choice. Therefore, the bravest know that the Nightmare mode of the saga is quite demanding. And that being generous.

Of course, it will not be an exception in the next Eternal Doom, which has just been shown in the aforementioned Nightmare mode through a video. Specifically, with a gameplay of almost 15 minutes published by TheSpudHunter and which you can see below.

On the other hand, and like many other gameplay that we have already seen of Doom Eternal, we are facing a very good example of frenetism, gore and brutality that the game will capture on the screen. In addition, it puts the icing on the cake a spectacular Cyberdemon, which will once again be one of the hardest enemies to beat in this game. And much more in the Nightmare difficulty, of course.

It is also an exceptional gameplay to discover some of the new weapons that we will see in this installment, as well as the new executions, which will be much more varied and numerous this time. To the point that it will appear as if they are almost never repeated (something that did happen frequently in the 2016 reboot).

As for the game, very recently we have been able to know that it will not have micropayments of any kind. In fact, Id Software has been very clear and forceful in that regard: everything we can unlock will be unlocked within the game. In addition, in the end they will be cosmetic contents, since everything playable will be part of the adventure itself, which will not stop giving us new elements every two by three.

And speaking of Id Software, they have just confirmed that the game will have much more support after the launch of the 2016 Doom. Remember that the launch, after the last delay, is scheduled for next March 20, 2020. It will arrive to PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. And a little later, also to Nintendo Switch. Nor is discarded version for PS5 and Xbox Series X in the future.

