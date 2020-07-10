Eternal Darkness: is there still hope for a sequel? Nintendo renews the brand

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yet another renewal for Nintendo's use of the Eternal Darkness brand, which after renewing the exploitation rights at the end of last November, now registers a new international trademark.

The Eternal Darkness brand has been renewed in many countries (including North America and Great Britain) and for the first time ever in Japan, where the name is now registered and owned by Nintendo of Japan. For some time there has been talk of a possible return of the game (released on GameCube in the distant 2002) but despite the many rumors the company has never announced a remake, a remaster or a sequel to one of the most popular horror games of the 2000s, unfortunately not rewarded by good commercial success.

The registration of the trademark does not mean that the company is actually interested in producing a new project with this name, but certainly it indicates the desire not to abandon the exploitation rights on the trademark. Will we really see a sequel to Eternal Darkness, maybe on Switch? At the moment everything is silent, in recent years there are those who have tried to develop a spiritual following of

Sanity's Requiem called Shadow of the Eternals, the Kickstarter campaign has not reached its goal and the project has been abandoned.