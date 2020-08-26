ETA, docuseries on the Basque separatist group

Share it:

In addition to the arrival of some historical series on Amazon Prime Video, we point out a new docuseries produced by the multinational company of Jeff Bezos focused on history of ETA, famous Basque terrorist group.

The work, which will be available next autumn, will tell us about the origins of the organization, founded in 1968 with the aim of achieving independence for the Basque region and fighting against the Spanish authorities until its dissolution, which took place in 2018. At the bottom of the news there is a short teaser trailer, which shows us the original films of the time, together with the protagonists of those events who will be interviewed during the eight episodes. Among them we find former Spanish prime ministers, such as Felipe Gonzalez, José Maria Aznar, José Luis Rodriguez Zapatero and Mariano Rajoy, in addition there will be interventions by journalists, the Lehendakaris, governors of the region, policemen and former members of the group, who will tell the background behind some of the riskiest trades. As you have seen, they will accompany their interviews present some unpublished films.

The episodes will be directed by Hugo Stuven, while in the role of executive producers we find Luis Velo and Guillermo Gomez. We still don’t know the exact release date of the documentary, which will be anyway available simultaneously worldwide, in the meantime we leave you with the latest news in the Amazon Prime Video serial catalog.