Esther García, IV Woman of the Year Award of Frames

“FOTOGRAMAS magazine has been part of my life forever. It has been a reference in Spanish cinema, which I have fought a lot to have covers, reports inside … PHOTOGRAMS has accompanied and promoted all the films we have made ”. This is how the production company has started Esther Garcia his speech of gratitude when picking up the Woman of the Year Award during the dinner of nominees of the Silver Frames 2019, which in other editions has distinguished Belén Atienza, an accomplice of the trajectory of Juan Antonio Bayona; Beatriz Bodegas and Valérie Delpierre, producers of ‘Afternoon for anger’ and ‘Summer 1993’, respectively. “I want to share this award with my family, with my other family, Pedro and Agustín Almodóvar. The cinema has made me a better person. I have lived more with you than without you. Every day doing this I am happy. I want to share it with my parents, I am of humble origin, from a small town in Segovia and when we arrived in Madrid, their only goal was for us to train and grow. And I want to remind the journalist Alicia Montano that she was part of our family. ”



His outstanding national and international career for more than three decades with Pedro and Agustín Almodóvar, who this year reaches, with the race to the Oscar of ‘Pain and Glory’, another magnificent milestone. Promoter of new talents, tireless defender of the presence of women in key positions of her profession, recognized with the National Film Award, her gift of people has made her in her own right into one of the most beloved and respected people of Spanish cinema .

For Pedro, “Esther was the key piece for us to found El Deseo. In our lives it means a lot, it is qualified for everything. It is a good example of how women should be in all positions that have to do with the economy, administration … It reminds me a lot of my mother and how she ran her home. Without it, everything would have been more boring, less warm filming and very difficult to find someone with the efficiency and complicity we have with Esther. ”