Ester Expósito unleashes a shower of memes after her daring dance

April 12, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Ester Expósito, one of the actresses of the television series Elite, causes a stir on social networks after showing a video in which she and "perrea" appear. Her fans are the most excited.

And it is precisely many of his followers who react to Ester Expósito's video and publish a series of memes alluding to the dance he stars in.

Esther, originally from Spain, and owner of a spectacular beauty, already has fans in many countries around the world and thanks to her performance in Elite she has achieved worldwide fame.

Through his Instagram account, he constantly posts images of himself in which he shares what his personal and professional life is like.

In the dance that he just recently did and posted on the Internet in a video, he shows off his tiny waist, but undoubtedly, what is most striking is his way of dancing.

Said video goes viral and provokes many memes that Ester herself has probably already seen.

