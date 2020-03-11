Ester Expósito, on season 3 of Elite: “It's a round closure”

Share it:

It is about to be released on Netflix and we have chatted with its female protagonists. Ester Expósito, Carla in the series, has told us how she lived on the last day of filming.

We know her as ‘The marquee’ of ‘Elite’, A distant and manipulative girl. Nevertheless, Ester Expósito Do not share these characteristics with your character Carla in the Netflix series. It is presented shortly before the ‘party’ in nature, without a trace of makeup, with torn jeans and a black feather. She is close and affectionate, something that we see when her partner Danna Paola appears on the scene, who is hugged tightly for several minutes. They had not seen each other for a long time, since they finished filming season 3 and it was time to celebrate the premiere and closing of this installment that promises to give us great doses of mystery, sex and debauchery. Will he have to say goodbye forever to his character or will he continue in the next chapters of the fourth? We reveal the mystery …

We have prepared an end of course party. How was yours?

In Spain we are a little bland and never had. I remember the performances with a play or a dance. I went to dance classes and we prepared a choreography that we later showed when closing the course.

The third season of ‘Elite’ begins with the prom and you are quite protagonist…

It was a very emotional closing, an end of the cycle because the murderer dies [Polo] and we live it with great intensity. It's good for the plot, but very sad. Each chapter of this season is dedicated to a character or two, the first is that of Carla, hence its prominence.

Did you expect that outcome?

No, but Polo's death seems like a round closure for these three seasons that revolve around Marina's murder. The first chapter explains what will happen in the future with him. You will see how strong everything is, how things happen and how we react.



What do you remember from your student stage?

I didn't like studying at all. I've always wanted to be an actress, but I knew I had to study because my parents obviously told me it was good that I did, but it didn't motivate me. No subject interested me because what I wanted to do was interpret. I had a time when I was very bored in class, I felt that I could always be doing something better. In the end I never had any problem, I did not repeat course and I was passing it, but yes, I have tyranny to the institute.

Has Carla been your talisman?

He is a character that I adore and will be one of the most important in my life until I stop playing. I have enjoyed this role as few things I have done in my life. I think it's an irresistible candy for anyone because it has evolution, nuances and layers. She is a strong woman, very interesting and not every day they give you such a complete and rich character. Also, he doesn't teach everything from the beginning. The nice thing was to work little by little the ability to go showing more of it, to open it and to know more each season.

Have you taken any physical memories of the series?

Yes, Carla's uniform. I have it in my house saved.

How did you say goodbye to her?

It is very difficult, especially because I enjoyed it so much that it makes me sad to think that I will not interpret it again, although you never know … I think I said goodbye several times. The day I finished filming I cried a lot. Also, I finished the last day of the season, just my last sequence was that day, and I cried. There was a party with champagne and some mariachis that Danna brought. Then we continue crying in the car with the theme ‘Rare Days’, by Vetusta Morla. I think I'll never finish saying goodbye at all.

And the fame? You had to endure some macho attacks on networks …

Well, in the end, inequality continues to exist, there is still gender violence and there are sexist comments at all levels. It is something I already knew before fame and, therefore, has not surprised me. In general, I don't live many episodes of these and the fans are lovely and there are almost casi haters ’. But yes, I have had some case of some joke or disgusting comment.

You are a declared feminist, on that set you could breathe that atmosphere?

The truth is that if. In the team there were many women, more than in other projects in which I have been and, of course, all the partners share that spirit and take it to death.

Describe with an adjective to each of them …

Mina would be sweetness, Claudia, originality, Danna, strength and Georgina, genuineness.

What has joined ‘Elite’ that no one separates?

Man, we might see each other more or less, but surely there will be times when we will meet and we will always love each other, that's for sure.

Finish the course and you have as pending subjects ‘Someone has to die’ and ‘Poison’…

‘Someone has to die’ emerged after finishing shooting 'Elite', but it suited me because I cleared that way since there is a change of era. I really like the character, it is also very special because it has layers. I highlight the team and the cast, Ernesto Alterio, Carmen Maura, Cecilia Suárez, Carlos Cuevas … The truth is that it lasted little, but it made me want to continue shooting more. It is a special series. As to 'Poison' It's wonderful, I play a reporter from ‘Mississipi’, who got La Veneno to come to the show. I think it's wonderful and The Javis are amazing. They are drawing gold from this story.

And after the holidays, will you return to Las Encinas in season 4?

For that we must see the end of season 3. Everything can be …