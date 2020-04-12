TV Shows

Ester Expósito conquers her millions of fans with her dance

April 12, 2020
Edie Perez
Ester Expósito shared in a video in her Instagram feed, in which she shows a sensual dance to the rhythm of the song "El Efecto" performed by Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone. The video published by the actress of the Spanish series "Elite" on Netflix, has more than 24 million views.

"Let's go with that Saturday night"said actress Ester Expósito, who uses a small skirt for this video, as well as a tight top that allowed her sexy flat abdomen to be seen.

"If the nightclub closes then you ride it at home", "but what a goddess", "even I fell in love with this girl", "beauty of a woman", are some of the comments in the post of the actress. The Netflix Latin America account left him a message saying "a lot of flow girl", which received hundreds of reactions.

On the other hand, before the Coronavirus quarantine began, Ester Expósito visited Mexico, being conquered by its beauties and tourist destinations such as the Teotihuacán Pyramids.

He also enjoyed Tulum, Quintana Roo, "remembering those days and that place, spirit with the quarantine, I send you a lot of love," he expressed in one of his posts on Instagram.

.

