Esteban Granero leaves Espanyol to sign for Marbella

The midfielder Esteban Barn It no longer belongs to the discipline of RCD Espanyol After disconnecting from the Catalan team and heading to Marbella in the Second Division B, where he will play season and a half.

"Esteban Granero has put an end to his stage on Thursday as a player at RCD Espanyol in Barcelona. The Madrid footballer, one of the captains of the first team, has reached an agreement with the blue and white entity for the termination of its contract, which ended on June 30, "said the blue and white club.

The canterano of Real Madrid He arrived at Espanyol in the summer of 2017 with Quique Sánchez Flores on the bench and in these two and a half seasons he has played 82 official matches with the shirt parakeet, with six goals scored.

The Pirate will play in the Marbella, leader of Group IV of the Second Division B until June 30, 2021, "at the expense of the relevant medical examination." "The Madrid midfielder joins the ambitious Marbella project endorsed by a extraordinary career. Champion of the League and Copa del Rey with Real Madrid, Granero has been one of the captains of RCD Espanyol during these last two seasons. In addition, El Pirata has played in other great clubs like Getafe CF, Queens Park Rangers and Real Sociedad, "praised the Marbella team.