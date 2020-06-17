Estadio Azul could have professional football again, after the departure of Cruz Azul

Share it:

Estadio Azul could tend professional football again, after the departure of Cruz Azul (Photo: Tercero Díaz / Cuartoscuro)

After Cruz Azul will move from the Blue Stadium to the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, The building in the Ciudad de los Deportes neighborhood has not seen professional soccer since then. However, this could change in the short term.

This was confirmed by the nascent Mexican Football League (LBM). In its Twitter account, the agency indicated that one of its clubs, which would be close to approving the affiliation, would play at the Azul stadium.

“We are going to start with a faith of misprints. Last night's list mentions the Capitalinos FC team. The correct name is Atlético Capitalino, he would play at the Estadio Azul and this is his shield ”LBM noted.

Atlético Capitalino could play at the Estadio Azul (Photo: Twitter / @SomosBalompie)

It should be noted that there are 15 institutions that continue their affiliation process, among them Lobos BUAP that until a few years ago participated in Liga MX.

The remaining names are: Córdoba FC, Tabasco, Acaxees de Durango, Ángeles SUD FC, Atlético Jalisco, Colima, Ecatepec, Los Cabos, Jesús María, Vallarta Port, Orizaba, Real San José, Xalapa and Atlético Capitalino.

In turn, the confirmed teams are: Atlético Ensenada FC, Atlético Veracruz, Chapulineros de Oaxaca, CD Jaguares Jalisco, Veracruzano Shark Soccer Club, Industriales de Naucalpan, Neza FC, Faisanes de Yucatán, Acapulco Official and Halcones Zapopan.

Some teams that stepped on his lawn are América, Atlante, Necaxa, Pumas and Cruz Azul (Photo: Diego Simón Sánchez / Cuartoscuro)

If it takes shape, Azul could return to having football as it has since 1947 and until 2018. Some teams that stepped on his lawn are América, Atlante, Necaxa, Pumas and Cruz Azul.

Further, this would be in the short term because the LBM would have its inaugural tournament this year. Although it was originally determined that it would be in the month of September, the date changed to October 16. This is due to the COVID-19 health contingency, which has affected the entire country.

Will Atlante return to Blue?

Atlante would also have talks to rent the property (Photo: Rogelio Morales / Cuartoscuro)

After the purchase of the White Roosters of Querétaro from the owners of the Atlante, the return of the Iron Colts to the Mexican capital seems closer. Although it is not known which team is the one that would move from city, everything seems that there is a scene that locates them in the city.

In accordance with ESPN, A close friend of the club commented that he is about to close the rental contract for the property and would be called Azulgrana again. This commitment would be renewed year after year, since the Cosío family still has the idea of ​​bringing it down, although this would be until the next presidential term.

In turn, the Colts would also have a place to train. According to the media, The team from Cancun reinforced a collaboration agreement they had with the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN)Apparently, the Iron Colts would use the courts that are in Zacatenco.

A team from Ascenso MX and one from the Liga Balompié Mexicano could have the opportunity to shoot the ball in the legendary building of the Sports City (Photo: Mario Jasso / Cuartoscuro)

This agreement, signed in December 2019, is Mutual collaboration in the areas of sports performance, detection of female and male talent of different ages. They also collaborate in information, administrative and security systems, foundations of nutrition, sports medicine, anthropometry, activity and physical development, transfer of patents and validation of prototypes and projects, among others.

These collaborations are common in Mexico. Just remember the relations between the Pumas with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) or that of the Tigers with the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.

