essential documentary about abortion in Argentina

After going through the last Cannes Film Festival, where it was screened out of competition, and obtaining the TVE Otra Mirada prize at the San Sebastián pageant, this Friday the documentary 'The green wave' made by Juan Solanas.

For an hour and a half, the tape portrays heartbreaking testimonials both of women who had to undergo clandestine abortions, and then face their terrible consequences, as well as the great social movement that fight for free and free national access to termination of pregnancy.

Looking straight ahead at a very hard reality

'The green wave' is a work of contrasts. On the one hand, it gives us a wide vision of feminist movements who managed to bring a bill of legal abortion to the Chamber of Deputies in 2018 and, once approved there, submitted to the Senate vote. This was done in Buenos Aires, where the main avenues were covered by a tide of women with green scarves claiming their rights.

And, on the other, we can hear first-hand testimonials of those affected and stories of women who, sadly, cannot tell their experience because they died as a result of clandestine abortions made with bad techniques and in unsanitary conditions. Because Argentina is not only Buenos Aires: they are also rural areas with high percentages of poverty. And it is precisely there that these practices take place much more frequently that can have terrible consequences.

In Argentina a woman dies a day because of clandestine abortions. One of the most famous stories that the documentary portrays is that of Ana Maria Acevedo, a 20-year-old girl, mother of three children and is sick with cancer who becomes pregnant. Both she and her family requested the termination of the pregnancy, but she was denied "for religious and cultural reasons".

The doctors also decided not to treat the cancer because of its pregnancy and, after five months of pregnancy, they underwent a C-section. The newborn died a few hours after birth, and Ana María went into a coma and also died two weeks later. His story is one among hundreds, among thousands of women. But it has become an icon of the Argentine struggle for abortion to be law.

'The green wave' has the testimony of his family, as well as feminist militants who have joined the movement for having been themselves victims of illegal abortions or having seen other women die. It is a hard documentary, I would say very hard, full of moments in which the lump in the throat is inevitable and the tears are about to leave. Look at reality from the front and show it without hot cloths.

'The green wave': visibility for a desperate struggle that still continues

Juan Solanas' documentary is social denunciation, it is rebellion against hypocrisy and it is, above all, the portrait of a fight that the women of the country carry out for something as basic as that the State cannot legalize about their bodies. From the woman in the poorest rural area to the deputy with more training: being able to have an abortion law is something in which they all agree.

But every social movement has its nemesis, and they also show it here. The catholic and evangelical churches and many "provida" organizations They counteracted the tide of green scarves by erecting their own blue banners and celebrating that the result of the vote in the Senate knocked down the law by only a few votes. Because, if someone does not know, in 2018 the approval was not obtained.

But far from taking it as a defeat, 'The green wave' poses it as a hopeful fact, as a "we have come here, the next step is to get it." Argentine women do not rest on the claim of their rights: this year's is the ninth time they ask for legal, free and free abortion for all.

This film has done nothing but make visible the problem of women in this country, and serve as speaker so that everyone knows about the aberrations that can be done in a situation of despair when the state does not protect you. That the struggle of Argentine women that so well reflects 'The green wave' serves as an example of how to peacefully pursue the achievement of social rights and, above all: THAT IT BE LAW.