essential, a technical feat that also shines emotionally

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The year 2020 has started stomping in relation to film premieres. On January 1 the Spanish cinemas 'Richard Jewell' and 'The officer and the spy' arrived, the new works behind the cameras of Clint Eastwood, and next Friday 10 will be the turn of titles like 'El faro', the film with which Robert Eggers has to confirm that 'The Witch' was not a coincidence, and '1917', the first feature film directed by Sam Mendes since he left behind his stage at the head of the James Bond universe.

The great particularity of ‘1917’ with respect to many other films that we have seen set during World War I is in the fact of transferring to the viewer the feeling that everything happens in a single sequence plane. Obviously there are several cuts throughout his footage, but Mendes manages to hide them with ease to make a technical feat that goes far beyond that to get immersed in the trenches to experience in a very lively way the mission that two soldiers receive to avoid a massacre.

A milestone

It is clear that, although sometimes it may be unconscious, there is a certain component of personal brilliance when a director makes the decision to make a large sequence shot. In its own way it can be seen as a blow with an effect similar to that which can be achieved through visual effects, being the really important thing that contributes to the work as a whole. In ‘1917’ it initially serves to give more strength to the presentation of the characters, but the key is in a sense of continuous movement so that the protagonists complete the task assigned to them.

Mendes' first success is to prevent que 1917 ’from accelerating without need. Yes, there are impressive camera movements and sure that there are many who would have given almost anything to be in the shoot, but everything is very measured, relaxing when the occasion requires it and stepping on the accelerator when there is no other to avoid that a unit of the British army falls fully into a trap that the Germans have long devised.

In this way, we can see in ‘1917’ two more or less differentiated halves. In the first one we see two soldiers taking a trip, with one of them more involved in the mission because he could save his brother's life, while the other simply has to eat the brown that has fallen on him. That's when Mendes, also co-writer of the film, also enters to profile the more human side, but always linked to that they can't stop if they want to arrive on time.

The contrast between the characters played by Dean-Charles Chapman and George McKay it is achieved through simple details, but everything is aimed at strengthening the ties between them before the only possible option is to move forward. In a timely manner, they have the support of faces better known by the general public, either as an intermediate stage in their "journey" or as a culmination, but without ever becoming a distraction.

A great balance

After all, ‘1917’ is the story of an impossible mission and how it affects the two responsible for carrying it out. It is true that it is McKay who has a broader character arc that he knows how to show perfectly through his body expression, as there comes a point where the dialogues almost disappear for the benefit of war action.

Already in that first half an exquisite concern for achieving the sought realism had been noticed, but it is in the second half that it immerses us completely on the battlefield. And it was that at the beginning he had not only introduced the characters, he had also gradually put us in it to convert ‘1917’ into An unforgettable immersive experience with an enviable pace.

That's when that bet of Mendes crosses the frontier of the technical feat so that one almost feels in our flesh the hardships that happen on the screen, shooting completely in a frantic final stretch that elevates the tension that the viewer can feel to another level. All this without forgetting that more emotional component, but never getting to decorate without need, since it feels like a logical evolution of everything seen until then.

I have no doubt that what Mendes has achieved in ‘1917’ would not have been possible without being surrounded by other top-notch talents. The most important of them a Roger Deakins who knows how to fully squeeze the possibilities that natural lighting gave him so that this continuity is constant on all fronts. And is that it is constantly changing scenarios and all of them are outdoors, so getting that visual harmony was so important or more than the fact that the plane cuts are invaluable.

In short

We have only been a few days in 2020 and I am already very clear that ‘1917’ is going to be one of the best films of the year. Sam Mendes has managed to offer a different view of the war, without delighting in it but also by resorting to criticism. What he does here is to get fully into it through an impossible assignment that two soldiers receive for little less than getting us to become another character in a race against the clock. Bravo.